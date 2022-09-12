Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Associated British Foods from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,275.00.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Associated British Foods Stock Up 1.7 %

ASBFY stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $29.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.