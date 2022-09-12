Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CMO John Woock Sells 7,500 Shares

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) CMO John Woock sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Woock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, John Woock sold 7,500 shares of Axonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $547,125.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, John Woock sold 15,000 shares of Axonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,045,650.00.

Axonics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXNX traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.12. The company had a trading volume of 665,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,866. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -46.22 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.97 and a 200-day moving average of $59.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axonics

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,273,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after buying an additional 64,421 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,049,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,280,000 after buying an additional 177,191 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,538,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,303,000 after buying an additional 164,152 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,171,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,326,000 after buying an additional 92,445 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,221,000 after buying an additional 32,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.86.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

