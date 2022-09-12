B. Riley Lowers Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Price Target to $3.50

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Lument Finance Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.31.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

Lument Finance Trust Price Performance

LFT opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.16. Lument Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Lument Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lument Finance Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 140.7% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 827,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 483,703 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 144,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 32,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $331,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lument Finance Trust

(Get Rating)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.