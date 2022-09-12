B. Riley Lowers Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Price Target to $3.50

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Lument Finance Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.31.
Lument Finance Trust Price Performance
LFT opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.16. Lument Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 140.7% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 827,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 483,703 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 144,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 32,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $331,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lument Finance Trust
Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.
