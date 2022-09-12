Bank of America Cuts Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target to $30.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

GNTX has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Gentex from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Gentex Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.66. Gentex has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Gentex by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,134,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

