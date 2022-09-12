Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.16

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKEAY. HSBC downgraded shares of Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bank of East Asia in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Bank of East Asia Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Bank of East Asia Cuts Dividend
About Bank of East Asia
The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of East Asia (BKEAY)
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
- 3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.