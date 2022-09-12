Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.16

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKEAY. HSBC downgraded shares of Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bank of East Asia in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Bank of East Asia

Bank of East Asia Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Bank of East Asia Cuts Dividend

About Bank of East Asia

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.0179 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

