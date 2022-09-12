Barclays Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €214.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €214.00 ($218.37) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALV has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €267.00 ($272.45) price target on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($224.49) price target on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price target on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) target price on Allianz in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($270.41) target price on Allianz in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Allianz Stock Performance

ALV stock opened at €168.62 ($172.06) on Thursday. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($211.02). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €175.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €193.52.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

