Barclays Cuts Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target to $21.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CLSA cut their price target on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.03.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($4.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($4.21). The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 41.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bilibili by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Bilibili by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

