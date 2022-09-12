Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 305 ($3.69) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 347 ($4.19) to GBX 237 ($2.86) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 301.50 ($3.64).

LON SPI opened at GBX 238 ($2.88) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £961.38 million and a P/E ratio of -99.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 236.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 229.88. Spire Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 201 ($2.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 256.50 ($3.10).

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

