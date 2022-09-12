Binance USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Binance USD has a market cap of $20.13 billion and $12.02 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,392.78 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004536 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004464 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015029 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00051329 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.02 or 0.00477869 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005284 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00063613 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004465 BTC.
Binance USD Coin Profile
BUSD is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 20,124,060,214 coins. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Binance USD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.