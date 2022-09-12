Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $42.00

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0586 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $42.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

