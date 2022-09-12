Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.30

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.30 and last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.
Bitcoin Group Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.96.
About Bitcoin Group
Bitcoin Group SE, a private equity and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.
