Blackmores (OTC:BLMMF) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Blackmores (OTC:BLMMF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of OTC:BLMMF opened at $103.48 on Thursday. Blackmores has a 12-month low of $103.48 and a 12-month high of $103.48.

Blackmores Ltd. engages in the business of development and marketing of health products for humans and animals. Its products include vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements. The company was founded by Maurice Blackmore in 1930 and is headquartered in Warriewood, Australia.

