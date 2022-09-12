BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HYT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.48. 19,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,169. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 83,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

