Block (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $99.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Block from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Block from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Block from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Block from $150.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Block from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.73.

Block stock opened at $74.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $270.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.66. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of -81.64 and a beta of 2.45.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,926,202.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,139,791.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,926,202.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,139,791.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $55,302.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,812 shares of company stock valued at $25,586,153. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Block by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 189,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 24,011 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Block by 1,646.0% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Block by 6.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Block by 3,213.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

