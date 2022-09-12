Blockzero Labs (XIO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $659,884.42

Blockzero Labs (XIO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $659,884.42 and $2,489.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,339.02 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00051349 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.40 or 0.00471780 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00063744 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network.

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “



