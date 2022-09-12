Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) and Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Head-To-Head Survey

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) and Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bonterra Energy and Bank of China, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonterra Energy 0 2 0 0 2.00 Bank of China 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bonterra Energy currently has a consensus price target of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 70.80%. Given Bonterra Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bonterra Energy is more favorable than Bank of China.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonterra Energy 20.23% 17.40% 7.07% Bank of China 23.41% 9.80% 0.85%

Risk and Volatility

Bonterra Energy has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of China has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bonterra Energy and Bank of China’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonterra Energy $200.75 million 1.09 $143.06 million $1.45 4.17 Bank of China $145.48 billion N/A $33.57 billion $2.75 3.13

Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Bonterra Energy. Bank of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bonterra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Bonterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bonterra Energy beats Bank of China on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia. Bonterra Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment provides savings deposits, personal loans, credit and debit cards, payments and settlements, wealth management products, and funds and insurance agency services to retail customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in foreign exchange transactions, customer-based interest rate and foreign exchange derivative transactions, money market transactions, proprietary trading, and asset and liability management. The Investment Banking segment offers debt and equity underwriting, financial advisory, stock brokerage, investment research and asset management, and private equity investment services, as well as sells and trades in securities. The Insurance segment underwrites general and life insurance products; and provides insurance agency services. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 10,382 branches and outlets, which include 520 institutions in the Chinese mainland and 550 institutions in Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and other countries. It is also involved in the aircraft leasing business. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

