Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BSX. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 74.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average is $40.95. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $315,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,868.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $315,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,868.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $668,939.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,401,673 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

