Brokerages Set Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Price Target at $2,380.00

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,380.00.

ADYEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,806.12) to €2,070.00 ($2,112.24) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Adyen from €2,220.00 ($2,265.31) to €1,930.00 ($1,969.39) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adyen from €2,800.00 ($2,857.14) to €2,625.00 ($2,678.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Adyen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of Adyen stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. Adyen has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $32.95.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

