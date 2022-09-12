Brokerages Set Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target at $29.39

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.39.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Livent to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. CICC Research started coverage on Livent in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Livent by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Livent by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Livent by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 355,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Livent by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Livent by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livent Stock Down 0.7 %

LTHM opened at $34.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69. Livent has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64 and a beta of 1.88.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 18.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Livent will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Livent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

