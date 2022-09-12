Brokerages Set Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) PT at $41.75

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAIN shares. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 661.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in Main Street Capital by 16,666.7% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.28. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.30%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

