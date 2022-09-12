BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Stock Performance

Shares of BSQR opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.40. BSQUARE has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.94.

Institutional Trading of BSQUARE

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

