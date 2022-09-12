BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 10001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

BTU Metals Stock Down 16.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.94 million and a PE ratio of -1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

About BTU Metals

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Dixie Halo gold project covering an area of 22,622 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake Ontario Mining District, Canada. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp.

