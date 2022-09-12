California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 97,707 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,485,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 97,707 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.7% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $530,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,732,927,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 35,248.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,598 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $338.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,369. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $327.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $339.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.