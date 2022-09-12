Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

NYSE:CNI traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.41 and its 200-day moving average is $120.25. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $106.61 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The firm has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after acquiring an additional 554,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,934,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,082 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25.9% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,329,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

