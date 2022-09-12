Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.36.
Canadian National Railway Stock Performance
NYSE:CNI traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.41 and its 200-day moving average is $120.25. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $106.61 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The firm has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Company Profile
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.
