Carry Trading Up 5.5% This Week (CRE)

Carry (CRE) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Carry coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Carry has a total market cap of $41.50 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015285 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MirArc Chain (MAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00066836 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

