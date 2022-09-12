Catex Token Trading Down 8.6% Over Last Week (CATT)

Catex Token (CATT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last week, Catex Token has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. Catex Token has a total market cap of $60,103.11 and $112.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Catex Token coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,339.02 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00051349 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.40 or 0.00471780 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00063744 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io.

Buying and Selling Catex Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.