CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives $8.24 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.24.
CX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMEX
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 29.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CEMEX Stock Performance
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEMEX (CX)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.