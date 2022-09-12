CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives $8.24 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.24.

CX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMEX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 29.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX Stock Performance

CEMEX Company Profile

NYSE CX opened at $3.96 on Monday. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

