ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider William J. Loewenthal Sells 3,115 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $48,998.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 437,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,889,173.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ChargePoint Stock Up 3.4 %

CHPT stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.28. 8,760,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,937,604. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.82. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.85.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 767,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after buying an additional 278,111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

