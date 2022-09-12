China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

China Life Insurance Trading Down 0.8 %

China Life Insurance stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 8.91. China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65.

China Life Insurance Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.4847 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 18.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 10.1% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 22.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

Featured Stories

