China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
China Life Insurance stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 8.91. China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 18.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 10.1% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 22.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period.
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.
