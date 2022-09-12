Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $115.91 on Monday. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $106.84 and a one year high of $157.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

See Also

