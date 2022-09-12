Chromia 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $21.58 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $104.28 million and $21.58 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chromia alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,340.10 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00013933 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00051472 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.69 or 0.00473050 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00063548 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

CHR is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chromia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.