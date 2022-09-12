Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Trading of Clear Channel Outdoor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 93,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $827.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.55. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

(Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

Featured Stories

