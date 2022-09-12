CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.
CNB Financial Trading Up 1.0 %
CNB Financial stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $438.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.84.
CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $54.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.05 million. Analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.
CNB Financial Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNB Financial
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CNB Financial
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
