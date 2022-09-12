CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

CNB Financial stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $438.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.84.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $54.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.05 million. Analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

