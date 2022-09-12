Comparing SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) & Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SkyWater Technology and Beam Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWater Technology 0 0 5 0 3.00 Beam Global 0 0 3 0 3.00

SkyWater Technology currently has a consensus target price of $19.20, indicating a potential upside of 67.69%. Beam Global has a consensus target price of $29.33, indicating a potential upside of 112.25%. Given Beam Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beam Global is more favorable than SkyWater Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

10.2% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.8% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Beam Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

SkyWater Technology has a beta of 5.44, meaning that its stock price is 444% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Global has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SkyWater Technology and Beam Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWater Technology -41.71% -99.57% -21.15% Beam Global -67.59% -27.50% -22.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SkyWater Technology and Beam Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWater Technology $162.85 million 2.84 -$50.70 million ($1.79) -6.40 Beam Global $9.00 million 15.49 -$6.60 million ($0.93) -14.86

Beam Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SkyWater Technology. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SkyWater Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SkyWater Technology beats Beam Global on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits. It serves customers operating in the computation, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, bio-health, consumer, and industrial/internet of things industries. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs. It is also developing EV-Standard, a lamp standard, EV charging, and emergency power product that uses an existing streetlamp's foundation and a combination of solar, wind, grid connection, and onboard energy storage to provide curbside charging; and UAV ARC, an off-grid and renewably energized product and network used to charge aerial drone (UAV) fleets. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

