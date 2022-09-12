Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGENGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CGEN. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Compugen from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Compugen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Compugen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Compugen from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.20.

CGEN opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.15. Compugen has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGENGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Compugen will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Compugen by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,781,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after purchasing an additional 552,817 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Compugen in the first quarter worth $22,108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Compugen by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 115,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Compugen by 61.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 492,657 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Compugen by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 68,338 shares during the period.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

