Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Lowered to “Neutral” at CIBC

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$3.75 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$6.50. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.24.

Shares of CJR.B traded down C$0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,272,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,979. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$2.88 and a 52 week high of C$6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$586.67 million and a P/E ratio of 4.20.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

