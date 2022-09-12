Cowen Cuts American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $11.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AEO. UBS Group cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.92.
American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE AEO opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 11,932 shares of company stock valued at $139,435 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.