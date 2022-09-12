Cowen Cuts American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $11.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AEO. UBS Group cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.92.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE AEO opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 11,932 shares of company stock valued at $139,435 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

