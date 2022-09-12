Credit Suisse Group Boosts Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Price Target to €115.00

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WTKWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($117.35) to €120.00 ($122.45) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wolters Kluwer from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolters Kluwer presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.09.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Wolters Kluwer Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $102.38 on Thursday. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $87.92 and a twelve month high of $119.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wolters Kluwer Cuts Dividend

About Wolters Kluwer

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.5457 per share. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

(Get Rating)

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.