Critical Review: BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) vs. Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) and Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.5% of BHP Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of BHP Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares BHP Group and Sigma Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BHP Group N/A N/A N/A Sigma Lithium N/A -37.08% -35.00%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BHP Group 2 8 2 0 2.00 Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for BHP Group and Sigma Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

BHP Group presently has a consensus price target of $56.40, suggesting a potential upside of 5.74%. Sigma Lithium has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.86%. Given BHP Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BHP Group is more favorable than Sigma Lithium.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BHP Group and Sigma Lithium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BHP Group $65.10 billion 1.21 $30.90 billion N/A N/A Sigma Lithium N/A N/A -$27.04 million ($0.48) -52.00

BHP Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Lithium.

Summary

BHP Group beats Sigma Lithium on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BHP Group

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal. The company is also involved in mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; and potash development activities. In addition, it provides towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Sigma Lithium

(Get Rating)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. Sigma Lithium Corporation is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.