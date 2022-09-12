Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.64.

CFR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $141.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.38. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $106.66 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,493,796.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also

