CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.82–$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $589.00 million-$601.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $591.72 million. CyberArk Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.27–$0.14 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CYBR. TheStreet cut CyberArk Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.79.

Shares of CYBR opened at $153.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.82. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $439,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

