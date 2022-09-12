D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DTLIF. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of D2L from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of D2L from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of D2L from C$16.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of D2L from C$15.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday.

D2L Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DTLIF remained flat at 4.98 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 5.44. D2L has a 12 month low of 4.94 and a 12 month high of 11.39.

About D2L

D2L Corporation provides an online integrated learning platform for learners in higher education, K-12, healthcare, government, and enterprise sectors. It offers Brightspace, a learning platform that combines usability, integrated analytics, and accessibility practices; Brightspace Learning Object Repository to manage learning objects and share content; Brightspace ePortfolio, which combines social sharing and learning concepts for learners; and Brightspace Insights, a solution to predict, measure, and guide student performance.

