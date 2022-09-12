Dai (DAI) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Dai coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC on exchanges. Dai has a total market capitalization of $6.89 billion and $439.47 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dai has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004501 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,219.05 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004554 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00052662 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012064 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.30 or 0.00473865 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00063437 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (DAI) is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,886,441,241 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The official website for Dai is makerdao.com/en. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere. Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties. All circulating Dai are generated from Maker Vaults and are backed by a surplus of collateral assets Telegram | YouTube | Reddit | GitHub | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.