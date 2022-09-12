DCC (LON:DCC) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 7,500 ($90.62) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,250 ($87.60) price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($67.06) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of DCC to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 7,500 ($90.62) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a report on Monday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DCC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,852 ($82.79).

Shares of DCC stock opened at GBX 4,938 ($59.67) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,562.66. DCC has a one year low of GBX 4,725 ($57.09) and a one year high of GBX 6,520 ($78.78). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,156.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,519.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

