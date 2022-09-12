Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Director Bonita C. Stewart Sells 500 Shares

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 2.6 %

DECK traded up $8.97 on Monday, reaching $357.67. The company had a trading volume of 378,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,107. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $451.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.16.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $614.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.31 million. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,157,000 after acquiring an additional 824,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,827,000 after buying an additional 136,976 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after buying an additional 66,072 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,054,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.00.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

