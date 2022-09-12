Depth Token (DEP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $358.00

Depth Token (DEP) traded 23% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Depth Token has a total market capitalization of $15,324.10 and $358.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Depth Token has traded down 24.6% against the dollar. One Depth Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Depth Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004472 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,363.99 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00013863 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00051332 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.82 or 0.00473140 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00063571 BTC.

Depth Token Coin Profile

Depth Token (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi.

Depth Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Depth Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Depth Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Depth Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Depth Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.