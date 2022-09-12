DeRace (DERC) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week

DeRace (DERC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. DeRace has a total market capitalization of $19.65 million and $143,697.00 worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeRace coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeRace has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeRace Coin Profile

DeRace’s launch date was August 2nd, 2021. DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,370,000 coins. The official website for DeRace is www.derace.io. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeRace Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeRace is a decentralized blockchain-based racehorse platform that joins millions of racehorse enthusiasts in a community where users can buy and breed NFT horses, bet on real-time horse races, and host races on their own hippodromes for actual profit.The DeRace Coin (DERC) is an ERC20-compliant cryptographic token that can be traded on the Ethereum blockchain just like Ether. It is both a DeRace platform currency and an independent store of value for players and investors.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeRace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeRace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeRace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

