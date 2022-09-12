Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Price Target to GBX 2,620

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,560 ($30.93) to GBX 2,620 ($31.66) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

AMIGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Investec raised Admiral Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,583 ($31.21) to GBX 2,698 ($32.60) in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,437.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMIGY traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.40. 16,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,911. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $50.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.03.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

