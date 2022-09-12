Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $354,824,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,629,000 after purchasing an additional 639,624 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after purchasing an additional 554,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,696,000 after purchasing an additional 457,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS stock opened at $102.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $88.02 and a 12 month high of $133.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.27.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

