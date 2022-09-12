Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Insider Acquires 45,500.00 in Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) insider Richard Lampen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of 4.55 per share, with a total value of 45,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,026,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 4,670,224.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard Lampen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Richard Lampen purchased 10,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 4.69 per share, with a total value of 46,900.00.

Douglas Elliman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOUG opened at 4.86 on Monday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 1 year low of 4.42 and a 1 year high of 12.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 5.95.

Douglas Elliman Dividend Announcement

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported 0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.21 by -0.08. The business had revenue of 364.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 379.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOUG. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

